Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal's official drinks partner - but why wasn't Islington's only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal FC snubbed Islington's only brewery in the tendering process for its new official taphouse partner - and instead picked a Kentish Town firm owned by a multinational drinks giant.

The club has announced its official beer partner for the next three years as Camden Town Brewery, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev - the parent company of Stella Artois, Budweiser, Corona and hundreds of other firms.

Camden Town Brewery makes beer under the Kentish Town railway arches in Wilkin Street Mews, which it points out is two miles from the Emirates Stadium, as well as further north in Enfield.

But Arsenal's choice has been poorly received by Hammerton - based at the Roman Way Industrial Estate - whose owner argues he could have increased production to satisfy booze demand at the Emirates Stadium.

"We were surprised we weren't contacted by Arsenal at all," publican and Arsenal fan Lee Hammerton told this newspaper.

"Obviously it's their choice, but it would have been nice if Arsenal committed to a local brewery. They would have been able to support a local business and provide local beer to supporters. Arsenal say they support the local community but I'm sure Arsenal fans would have liked a local brewer rather than a big commercial business."

We approached Arsenal with Lee's comments, but were sent a press release by way of response that didn't directly address his concerns.

Arsenal's commercial director, Peter Silverstone, said: "We are always working to improve the matchday experience at Emirates Stadium, so to partner with the local and hugely renowned Camden Town Brewery is very exciting. Camden's enthusiasm is infectious and their desire to support our fans is clear to see through their incredible competition offer to kick-start our partnership. We look forward to working with them on more exciting initiatives to capture the hearts and taste buds of Arsenal fans."

Jasper Cuppaidge, Camden Town Brewery Founder, said: "If you'd have told me 10 years ago that the beer I was creating in my basement in north London would one day be the beer of Arsenal Football Club - the club I love - I would have thought you were crazy, but I would have loved the idea of it.

"The partnership with Arsenal marks a huge moment both for me and for the entire team at Camden Town Brewery and we can't wait to share our great beers and a better beer experience with all of the supporters like myself."

Paul Campbell, who runs Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner in Holloway and King's Cross, told us: "It's fantastic news because we sell Camden Town Brewery's beer exclusively. I drink Hells everywhere I go. I love it. I drink it every day.

"But there is still more work for the club to do to support local businesses - Spurs have done it with Beavertown." Heineken brought a minority share in Beavertown last year.