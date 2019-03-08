Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal's official drinks partner - but why wasn't Islington's only beer firm Hammerton approached?

PUBLISHED: 14:41 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 22 July 2019

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Archant

Arsenal FC snubbed Islington's only brewery in the tendering process for its new official taphouse partner - and instead picked a Kentish Town firm owned by a multinational drinks giant.

Camden Town Brewery is Arsenal Football Club's new official beer partner. Picture: Camden Town BreweryCamden Town Brewery is Arsenal Football Club's new official beer partner. Picture: Camden Town Brewery

The club has announced its official beer partner for the next three years as Camden Town Brewery, owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev - the parent company of Stella Artois, Budweiser, Corona and hundreds of other firms.

Camden Town Brewery makes beer under the Kentish Town railway arches in Wilkin Street Mews, which it points out is two miles from the Emirates Stadium, as well as further north in Enfield.

But Arsenal's choice has been poorly received by Hammerton - based at the Roman Way Industrial Estate - whose owner argues he could have increased production to satisfy booze demand at the Emirates Stadium.

"We were surprised we weren't contacted by Arsenal at all," publican and Arsenal fan Lee Hammerton told this newspaper.

You may also want to watch:

"Obviously it's their choice, but it would have been nice if Arsenal committed to a local brewery. They would have been able to support a local business and provide local beer to supporters. Arsenal say they support the local community but I'm sure Arsenal fans would have liked a local brewer rather than a big commercial business."

We approached Arsenal with Lee's comments, but were sent a press release by way of response that didn't directly address his concerns.

Arsenal's commercial director, Peter Silverstone, said: "We are always working to improve the matchday experience at Emirates Stadium, so to partner with the local and hugely renowned Camden Town Brewery is very exciting. Camden's enthusiasm is infectious and their desire to support our fans is clear to see through their incredible competition offer to kick-start our partnership. We look forward to working with them on more exciting initiatives to capture the hearts and taste buds of Arsenal fans."

Jasper Cuppaidge, Camden Town Brewery Founder, said: "If you'd have told me 10 years ago that the beer I was creating in my basement in north London would one day be the beer of Arsenal Football Club - the club I love - I would have thought you were crazy, but I would have loved the idea of it.

"The partnership with Arsenal marks a huge moment both for me and for the entire team at Camden Town Brewery and we can't wait to share our great beers and a better beer experience with all of the supporters like myself."

Paul Campbell, who runs Arsenal pie shop Piebury Corner in Holloway and King's Cross, told us: "It's fantastic news because we sell Camden Town Brewery's beer exclusively. I drink Hells everywhere I go. I love it. I drink it every day.

"But there is still more work for the club to do to support local businesses - Spurs have done it with Beavertown." Heineken brought a minority share in Beavertown last year.

Most Read

Upper Holloway shooting: Man with ‘gunshot injuries’ to back and buttocks found in Wedmore Street

Police were called to Wedmore Street after a man was shot in the early hours of Saturday, July 22. Picture: Google Maps

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Holloway man one of 12 jailed for delivering cocaine to City workers

Halil Shehu. Picture: City Police

Islington’s soon-to-be chief exec revealed

Linzi Roberts-Egan is expected to be confirmed as Islington Council's new chief exec next week. Picture: Supplied

Emily Thornberry ‘recovering in hospital’ after vehicle knocks her off bike

Stock image of Emily Thornberry on bike. Picture: Linda Grove

Most Read

Upper Holloway shooting: Man with ‘gunshot injuries’ to back and buttocks found in Wedmore Street

Police were called to Wedmore Street after a man was shot in the early hours of Saturday, July 22. Picture: Google Maps

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Holloway man one of 12 jailed for delivering cocaine to City workers

Halil Shehu. Picture: City Police

Islington’s soon-to-be chief exec revealed

Linzi Roberts-Egan is expected to be confirmed as Islington Council's new chief exec next week. Picture: Supplied

Emily Thornberry ‘recovering in hospital’ after vehicle knocks her off bike

Stock image of Emily Thornberry on bike. Picture: Linda Grove

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Upper Holloway shooting: Man with ‘gunshot injuries’ to back and buttocks found in Wedmore Street

Police were called to Wedmore Street after a man was shot in the early hours of Saturday, July 22. Picture: Google Maps

Gazette letters: Dementia friendly, tolerance in society, Labour and St Mary’s Path estate

Maaike Plamier-Claus is asking everyone to become a Dementia Friend. Picture: PA WIRE

Emily Thornberry ‘recovering in hospital’ after vehicle knocks her off bike

Stock image of Emily Thornberry on bike. Picture: Linda Grove

Holloway man one of 12 jailed for delivering cocaine to City workers

Halil Shehu. Picture: City Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists