Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Arsenal urges fans to give statements following 'blatant racist gestures' and Nazi salutes by some Valencia fans

PUBLISHED: 12:19 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 03 May 2019

A general view of the pitch at the Emirates Stadium (pic Steven Paston/PA)

A general view of the pitch at the Emirates Stadium (pic Steven Paston/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Football Club is urging fans to give witness statements after a handful of Valencia supporters were filmed making apparent Nazi salutes and racist gestures at the Emirates last night.

Footage circulating on social media shows a minority of Valencia fans making obscene gestures during their clubs 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Europa Leage semi-final tie last night.

An investigation is expected to be launched by UEFA, the administrative body that runs the competition – and Kick It Out, the campaign established to eradicate racism from football, was also quick to condemn the shocking behaviour.

You may also want to watch:

In a post published to its twitter account earlier today, it stated: “These blatant racist gestures are shocking and inexcusable.

“We hope the relevant authorities identify the perpetrators and take the strongest possible punishment.

“There is no place for any form of discrimination in football or society.”

A spokesperson for Arsenal FC added: “We are working with Valencia on this. We utterly condemn such behaviour. It has no place in society or football. We continue to encourage fans to report incidents and to provide witness statements so effective action can be taken.”

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Junction Road Crash: Moped driver sent ‘flying through the air’ after Archway collision

A moped driver was hit by a car in Junction Road. Picture: Google Maps

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Ryder aims to crash into big time of boxing with a Vegas world title win on Saturday

British super middleweight John Ryder (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Arsenal urges fans to give statements following ‘blatant racist gestures’ and Nazi salutes by some Valencia fans

A general view of the pitch at the Emirates Stadium (pic Steven Paston/PA)

Emily Mae Winters: Folk / Americana singer to launch second album with King’s Cross gig

Emily Mae Winters plays The Water Rats on May 28. Picture: Elly Lucas.

NowMedical: Controversial company that found homeless torture survivor ‘not vulnerable’ could be out of contract with Islington Council next year, FoI stats show

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal boss Unai Emery urges caution ahead of ‘very difficult’ second-leg after beating Valencia

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists