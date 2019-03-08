Arsenal urges fans to give statements following 'blatant racist gestures' and Nazi salutes by some Valencia fans

Arsenal Football Club is urging fans to give witness statements after a handful of Valencia supporters were filmed making apparent Nazi salutes and racist gestures at the Emirates last night.

Nazi salutes and monkey gestures from ⁦@valenciacf⁩ fans ⁦@Arsenal⁩ ⁦@metpoliceuk⁩ no place for this in football or anywhere pic.twitter.com/u8PORZrgQ2 — ToméMS (@tmorrissyswan) May 2, 2019

Footage circulating on social media shows a minority of Valencia fans making obscene gestures during their clubs 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Europa Leage semi-final tie last night.

An investigation is expected to be launched by UEFA, the administrative body that runs the competition – and Kick It Out, the campaign established to eradicate racism from football, was also quick to condemn the shocking behaviour.

In a post published to its twitter account earlier today, it stated: “These blatant racist gestures are shocking and inexcusable.

“We hope the relevant authorities identify the perpetrators and take the strongest possible punishment.

“There is no place for any form of discrimination in football or society.”

A spokesperson for Arsenal FC added: “We are working with Valencia on this. We utterly condemn such behaviour. It has no place in society or football. We continue to encourage fans to report incidents and to provide witness statements so effective action can be taken.”