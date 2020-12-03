Arsenal Women to welcome fans back in Weekend clash

Published: 12:38 PM December 3, 2020 Updated: 10:28 AM December 9, 2020

Arsenal will have 900 fans at their Women’s Super League clash with Birmingham City this Sunday the club have announced.

It has been over nine months since the last game at Meadow Park with fans as Arsenal took on Lewes 2-0 in the FA Cup with the goals coming from Caitlin Foord on her debut and Danielle van de Donk.

This follows the UK Government announcement that Meadow Park is located in a Tier 2 area under the latest COVID-19 guidelines.

The 900 fans will be from Arsenal’s membership scheme and will be available to purchase from tomorrow Friday December 4 with an email going out to members on Thursday with details on how to make sure they are lucky enough to be at the game.

Meadow Park has a 4,000 capacity but due to social distancing measures it has been cut down for 900 supporters.

Arsenal have played in front a crowd this season when they met West Ham United in September away from home winning 9-1 in what was a test event ran by the Hammers with 1’000 fans attending that game at the Chigwell Construction Stadium the home of Dagenham and Redbridge.

The Gunners are currently second in the table one point behind Manchester United with 16 points from their opening seven games.