Clerkenwell paper manufacturer relaunches artists' NHS fundraising drive

Franki Berry

Published: 10:43 AM January 29, 2021   
Morag Myerscough NHS poster design

The design by Morag Myerscough for the NHS poster initiative. - Credit: Morag Myerscough

Nineteen artists have teamed up with a Clerkenwell paper manufacturer to fundraise for the NHS. 

Fedrigoni, based in Clerkenwell Road, has collaborated with a team of creatives and printer Push to create posters to sell for NHS Charities Together, a federation of more than 240 charitable organisations supporting NHS staff, volunteers and patients. 

The project, called 19 Artists vs Covid-19, was originally launched last year by Álvaro López, but has been relaunched amid the third lockdown.

Artists involved - Álvaro, as well as Alan Kitching, Pablo Amargo, Noma Bar, Sarah Boris, Michael Curia, Nick Cook, Piero Di Biase, Mario Eskenazi, Vince Frost, Götz Gramlich, Michael Gibb, Henrik Kubel, Nina Jua Klein, Rob Lowe, Morag Myerscough, Shweta Malhotra, Alejandro Paul and Matt Willey - were asked to create an A1 poster themed on the coronavirus pandemic.

Push printed 75 copies of each design and they are now being sold for £19, with all profits to NHS Charities Together. 

The designs by Álvaro, Nina, Rob, Morag and Noma were also adapted into recyclable paper face masks, included free with each poster bought. 

Ambra Fridegotto, at Fedrigoni, said: “While each poster is unique, they come together to convey the range of emotions that people are continuing to experience almost a year on from the start of the pandemic.

"From the loneliness of self-isolating, the frustration of social distancing and the struggle of daily routines, the posters also show an appreciation for key workers, a positive outlook on our future and the hope of overcoming this crisis.

"As the NHS struggles to cope with the rising number of cases, we wanted to relaunch this initiative to encourage more donations to those working tirelessly to protect us."

The first edition of each poster will be sold at auction at a later date.

Once the lockdown is eased, all 19 posters will be exhibited in the Fedrigoni London Studio in Clerkenwell. 

Visit https://www.19vs19.co.uk/ to see the posters and find out more. 

Find out more about NHS Charities Together, formerly The Association of NHS Charities, at https://www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk/

Álvaro López poster for NHS

The design by Álvaro López for the NHS poster initiative. - Credit: Álvaro López

Henrik Kubel poster for NHS

The design by Henrik Kubel for the NHS poster initiative. - Credit: Henrik Kubel

Götz Gramlich NHS poster

The design by Götz Gramlich for the NHS poster initiative. - Credit: Götz Gramlich

Michael Gibb NHS poster

The design by Michael Gibb for the NHS poster initiative. - Credit: Michael Gibb

Vince Frost NHS poster

The design by Vince Frost for the NHS poster initiative. - Credit: Vince Frost

Mario Eskenazi NHS poster

The design by Mario Eskenazi for the NHS poster initiative. - Credit: Mario Eskenazi

Nina Jua Klein NHS poster design

The design by Nina Jua Klein for the NHS poster initiative, which has now sold out. - Credit: Nina Jua Klein

Piero Di Biase NHS poster design

The design by Piero Di Biase for the NHS poster initiative, - Credit: Piero Di Biase

Noma Bar NHS poster design

The design by Noma Bar for the NHS poster initiative. - Credit: Noma Bar


