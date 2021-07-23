'Extreme' noise complaint as 150 gather for Islington party

Video

Published: 11:09 AM July 23, 2021

A resident of Islington’s Arundel Square has complained of a loud gathering outside her home last night.

The woman, who asked not to be named, told the Gazette people gathered in the park, which houses on the street overlook, with a loudspeaker from around 8pm. She said the noise levels were “extremely high”.

“This is a residential area with young families and people who work shifts at the hospital,” she added.

The Metropolitan Police were called at 9.41pm.

The woman claimed the police took more than 40 minutes to arrive and then struggled to control the crowd. She estimated that more than 150 people attended the gathering, and said they eventually dispersed at around 11pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and engaged with those present. No offences were identified.”

There are no longer any legal restrictions on the numbers of people allowed to gather in groups, as of July 19.

The Met spokesperson said that as no criminal offences were committed, the noise was the responsibility of the local council.

Islington Council has also said officers were in attendance.