Attacker sprays 'CS gas' in 15-year-old girl's face in Finsbury Park
PUBLISHED: 09:58 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 16 December 2019
Police are investigating after someone sprayed suspected "CS gas" in a 15-year-old girl's face in Finsbury Park last night.
Officers were called reports of a group of people fighting in Blackstock Road at about 9.15pm.
They found the teenage girl at the scene who said a substance was sprayed in her face.
Cops believe it was C4 gas, also known as tear gas, which is commonly used by riot police.
A Met Police spokesperson said: "She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Her injuries are not-life threatening or life changing."
There have been no arrests. Police are investigating.
