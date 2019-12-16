Search

Attacker sprays 'CS gas' in 15-year-old girl's face in Finsbury Park

PUBLISHED: 09:58 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:04 16 December 2019

Met Police stock image Picture: PA

Met Police stock image Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Police are investigating after someone sprayed suspected "CS gas" in a 15-year-old girl's face in Finsbury Park last night.

Officers were called reports of a group of people fighting in Blackstock Road at about 9.15pm.

They found the teenage girl at the scene who said a substance was sprayed in her face.

Cops believe it was C4 gas, also known as tear gas, which is commonly used by riot police.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "She was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. Her injuries are not-life threatening or life changing."

There have been no arrests. Police are investigating.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk

