'Augmented reality' artists due run free event at Islington store

PUBLISHED: 10:39 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 20 August 2019

Marc Marot and Scarlett Raven will be talking to people at Cass Art on August 21, 2019. Picture: Ak Suggi

Marc Marot and Scarlett Raven will be talking to people at Cass Art on August 21, 2019. Picture: Ak Suggi

Copyright Ak Suggi

Two "augmented reality" artists will be talking about their latest works and inspirations at a free event in Islington this evening.

Scarlett Raven and Marc Marot will be at Cass Art, in Colebrooke Row, from 6pm to 9pm, showcasing their latest collection Portrait: The Reason Why I Paint.

Augmented reality art uses technology, such as phone apps, to create a sensory and interact experience for viewers.

Scarlett has painted eight portraits of famous artists like Pablo Picasso and Vincent Van Gough, which Marc has complimented with digital animation.

Mark Cass, founder of Cass Art, said: "Scarlett Raven is an artist that demonstrates extraordinary power with her work - particularly in this series of portraits exploring the intertwined nature of creativity and mental health. We are excited to work with Scarlett again and to see our Islington space transformed."

Following the event, the collection will remain on display at the store until Friday next week.

