Award-winning children's author visits Archway school

PUBLISHED: 12:50 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 30 September 2019

Award-winning Scottish author Pamela Butchart at St Joseph's R C Primary School. Picture: Grainne Rooney

Award-winning Scottish author Pamela Butchart at St Joseph's R C Primary School. Picture: Grainne Rooney

Archant

An award-winning children's author dressed as Alice in Wonderland and visited an Archway primary school to talk about her career on Friday last week.

Pamela Butchart, best known for her books The Spy who loved School Dinners and My Teacher is a Vampire Rat, popped into St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School, in Highgate Hill, to tell kids about the publishing industry.

She also signed books and told students they can achieve their wishes by having "a big imagination, a big heart and a dose of confidence".

School librarian Grainne Rooney said: "She treated our children to an extremely funny, interactive and energetic presentation about her life as a writer and about the different people she works with to publish a book; the illustrator, the editor, the designer, the printer."

She said the children were "mesmerised" as Pamela read them stories from her latest book: Icarus was Ridiculous, and thanked her for visiting on behalf of the school.

