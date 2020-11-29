Shop Local: New greengrocers open as families turn to neighbourhood shops for fresh food

Yusa Battal at Avoman in Upper Street. Picture: Daniel Gayne Daniel Gayne

Two new greengrocers have opened in Islington, supplying housebound locals with high-quality fruit and vegetables.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Avoman in Upper Street. Picture: André Langlois Avoman in Upper Street. Picture: André Langlois

Avoman, in Upper Street, and Green Valley, in Chapel Market, both opened in recent weeks, taking advantage of rising demand for fresh produce.

Islington local Yusa Battal owns and runs Avoman, which he set up as a pop-up after Covid-19 set back his previous business venture.

Yusa had been importing Avocados from a Malaga farm, which belonged to the family of his business partner, Carlos Navas.

After taking over the business for last year’s avocado season (November to May), Spanish Avo quickly became supplier to clients including private members clubs Soho House and Annabel’s.

In March, the pandemic brought business to a sudden stop.

Yusa said: “I had lots of Avocado on my hands and I didn’t want to waste them, so I said, you know what, let’s open a shop and let’s sell individually.”

Upper Street restaurant Gallipoli, whose owner Enver Ugar is a close friend of Yusa, allowed them to run the pop-up out of the closed restaurant, while friends at Greens of Highgate helped introduce them to the best fresh produce vendors.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Islington Caribbean food stall at centre of community during pandemic

READ MORE: UK’s first vegan butcher launches in Islington

Avoman now sells a mix of these high-quality British vegetables, but Yusa’s own Spanish avocados and mangoes are still their speciality.

He said: “That’s why we created this character who looks like Johnny Bravo, and we name it Avoman.”

When Gallipoli returns after lockdown, Avoman expects to move down the road to 87 Upper Street, where Yusa hopes to stay for many years.

He promises locals that he will “make the cutest shop in Upper Street from 2021”.

Green Valley is a new addition to Chapel Market. Picture: Daniel Gayne Green Valley is a new addition to Chapel Market. Picture: Daniel Gayne

Chapel Market has also seen the addition of a new grocer in the form of Green Valley, a family-run store which opened on Monday.

Staff member Hassen said it was “quite difficult” to launch a business during the pandemic but that local people were enjoying the store’s high-quality produce and low prices.

Avoman can be found online at https://avoman.co.uk/