Search

Advanced search

Awards nomination lifts spirits of Islington Boat Club after 50th birthday bash cancelled

PUBLISHED: 16:20 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 20 April 2020

The over 50's enjoying a day at the Islington Boat Club on the Regent's Canal in 2018.

The over 50's enjoying a day at the Islington Boat Club on the Regent's Canal in 2018.

Archant

A charity that has had to scrap its 50th birthday celebrations has had some welcome news after being nominated for a top UK award.

Islington Boat Club in the City Road Basin of the Regent’s Canal is shortlisted in the Improving Impact category at this year’s UK Charity Governance Awards.

The award honours the organisations that offer a range of activities from healthcare to support for domestic abuse victims.

You may also want to watch:

IBC was originally a place for youngsters to enjoy boating but now focuses on gaining skills and building confidence of people of all abilities, ages and walks of life.

Development officer Sarah Corcoran said: “This crisis has hit us hard. Just a few weeks ago, we were planning our celebration and we would never have imagined we’d be facing a challenge like coronavirus, which would mean we would have to shut our gates for the first time in the history of the club.

“The club and the community are adjusting to the new normal that Covid-19 has brought, being nominated has lifted spirits us all. Thank you so much!”

The winner, revealed in an online presentation on May 21, will receive a £5,000 grant.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

National Hemp Service launches online offering 10% discount to NHS workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Arsenal fan Sophie Holdcroft: Arsene Wenger has been central to joyous memories of time with my late brother

The much-loved and much-missed Arsenal loyal fan Ben Ansell

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Most Read

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

National Hemp Service launches online offering 10% discount to NHS workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Arsenal fan Sophie Holdcroft: Arsene Wenger has been central to joyous memories of time with my late brother

The much-loved and much-missed Arsenal loyal fan Ben Ansell

10 arrested and vehicles, cash and drugs seized as police target drug dealing in Islington

Cash seized by police in Islington.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Eskinazi backing new Middlesex captain Handscomb

Australia's Peter Handscomb during a nets session (pic Jason O'Brien/PA)

Coronavirus: Government consulting with football chiefs over restart

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the Government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘must consider’ practice of ball shining

Essex spinner Simon Harmer raises the ball to the crowd after taking five wickets in an innings (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 20

Romania's Simona Halep in action at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Drive 24