Awards nomination lifts spirits of Islington Boat Club after 50th birthday bash cancelled

A charity that has had to scrap its 50th birthday celebrations has had some welcome news after being nominated for a top UK award.

Islington Boat Club in the City Road Basin of the Regent’s Canal is shortlisted in the Improving Impact category at this year’s UK Charity Governance Awards.

The award honours the organisations that offer a range of activities from healthcare to support for domestic abuse victims.

IBC was originally a place for youngsters to enjoy boating but now focuses on gaining skills and building confidence of people of all abilities, ages and walks of life.

Development officer Sarah Corcoran said: “This crisis has hit us hard. Just a few weeks ago, we were planning our celebration and we would never have imagined we’d be facing a challenge like coronavirus, which would mean we would have to shut our gates for the first time in the history of the club.

“The club and the community are adjusting to the new normal that Covid-19 has brought, being nominated has lifted spirits us all. Thank you so much!”

The winner, revealed in an online presentation on May 21, will receive a £5,000 grant.