Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Sting catches Central Street shop selling booze to child

PUBLISHED: 10:52 12 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 12 February 2019

Trading Standards has pushed for a review of Bagci Food Centre's licence. Picture: Google Maps

Trading Standards has pushed for a review of Bagci Food Centre's licence. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Trading Standards (TS) sting caught a Central Street corner shop selling high-strength cider to a child – and the business will have its licence reviewed next Tuesday.

Bagci Food Centre sold a can of Ace cider, with seven per cent alcohol content, to a 14-year-old volunteer sent by TS to test the shopkeepers on December 11.

This followed a previous incident on November 14 where a 23-year-old volunteer brought a bottle of Perla beer without being asked for I.D, despite TS’ Challenge 25 policy.

Inspectors also seized 26 cans of Perla from the shop on December 5 because they didn’t have “English labelling or ingredients” and were “believed to be supplied illegally for sale” in the UK market.

Citing Department of Health guidance, Islington’s licencing documents note: “Young people are also more likely to take risks after drinking.

“Drinking alcohol is associated with an increased likelihood of having sex and at a younger age, unprotected sex, teenage pregnancy, and the likelihood of contracting sexually transmitted infections.

“Alcohol use in young people is also associated with: injuries from accidents or from fighting; perpetrating or being the victim of alcohol-related crime and violent crime; involvement in anti-social behaviour; school absenteeism; and poor academic performance.”

The papers also state Islington had “the second highest rate of alcohol specific admissions” to hospital among under 18s in 2014-2015 and 2015-2016.

In a formal representation from Islington Police Licensing Team, PC Adam Peace expressed concern about the shops “refusal log”: where staff should record minors’ unsuccessful attempts to buy alcohol.

He stated there were only two refusals logged when officers checked their records on January 7, suggesting the shop was “either not refusing sales” or “failing to log such incidences”.

The Designated Premise Supervisor Ibrahim Bagcih has been approached for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Islington Council applies to ban rough sleeping and begging under Stroud Green Road bridge in Finsbury Park

A rough sleeper under the bridge on Stroud Green Road. Photo: Polly Hancock

Teenager seriously injured after falling from Archway Bridge

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Sting catches Central Street shop selling booze to child

Trading Standards has pushed for a review of Bagci Food Centre's licence. Picture: Google Maps

Ali Al Har murder trial: Abdiraham Abdullahi weeps after ‘zombie killer knife’ stabbing in Corinne Road, Tufnell Park

Ali Al Har was stabbed to death in Tufnell Park. Picture: Met Police

Old Street water fountain: ‘Exciting initiative’ sees first of six fountains installed on Promenade of Light

Launch of new Old Street drinking fountain with (L-R) London Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy Shirley Rodrigues; Cllr Claudia Webbe, Islington Council's executive member for environment and transport; and one of the first members of the public to use the new drinking fountain. Picture: Islington Council

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Europa League: Arsenal boss Unai Emery and Petr Cech speak ahead of BATE Borisov clash

Arsenal manager Unai Emery ahead of the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Our target is to play in the Champions League

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at the John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield.

Arsenal fan column: All Guns Blazing – Why do Juventus have a chokehold over the Gunners in transfer dealings?

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal crosses during the Europa League match at the Emirates Stadium. Picture by Martyn Haworth. 07463250714 08/11/2018

Spurs U23s v Arsenal U23s at Stevenage on Friday: Ticket information

Freddie Ljungberg of Arsenal on the touchline during AFC Hornchurch vs Arsenal Under-23, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st July 2018

Arsenal academy striker Folarin Balogun signs first professional contract with the Gunners

Fol Balogun has signed his first professional contact with Arsenal. CREDIT ARSENAL FC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists