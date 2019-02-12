Sting catches Central Street shop selling booze to child

A Trading Standards (TS) sting caught a Central Street corner shop selling high-strength cider to a child – and the business will have its licence reviewed next Tuesday.

Bagci Food Centre sold a can of Ace cider, with seven per cent alcohol content, to a 14-year-old volunteer sent by TS to test the shopkeepers on December 11.

This followed a previous incident on November 14 where a 23-year-old volunteer brought a bottle of Perla beer without being asked for I.D, despite TS’ Challenge 25 policy.

Inspectors also seized 26 cans of Perla from the shop on December 5 because they didn’t have “English labelling or ingredients” and were “believed to be supplied illegally for sale” in the UK market.

Citing Department of Health guidance, Islington’s licencing documents note: “Young people are also more likely to take risks after drinking.

“Drinking alcohol is associated with an increased likelihood of having sex and at a younger age, unprotected sex, teenage pregnancy, and the likelihood of contracting sexually transmitted infections.

“Alcohol use in young people is also associated with: injuries from accidents or from fighting; perpetrating or being the victim of alcohol-related crime and violent crime; involvement in anti-social behaviour; school absenteeism; and poor academic performance.”

The papers also state Islington had “the second highest rate of alcohol specific admissions” to hospital among under 18s in 2014-2015 and 2015-2016.

In a formal representation from Islington Police Licensing Team, PC Adam Peace expressed concern about the shops “refusal log”: where staff should record minors’ unsuccessful attempts to buy alcohol.

He stated there were only two refusals logged when officers checked their records on January 7, suggesting the shop was “either not refusing sales” or “failing to log such incidences”.

The Designated Premise Supervisor Ibrahim Bagcih has been approached for comment.