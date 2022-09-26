Women's football supporters' group finds new Upper Street home

Baller Friends Collective (Baller FC) has a new home at James Cochran's Valderrama’s - Credit: Baller FC

An Islington venue has been adopted as the new home for a women's football supporters' group.

Baller Friends Collective (Baller FC) has taken up residence at chef James Cochran's Valderrama's in Upper Street.

Baller FC at Val’s, downstairs at the venue, will host inclusive watch parties for every televised Women’s Super League game on Sundays, as well as Women's Champions League games and England matches.

Baller FC founder Rachel Gould said: “Baller FC at Valderrama’s is all about building on the success of the Euros and continuing to put Women’s football rightly centre-stage in a dedicated, welcoming space which we have christened ‘Val’s’.

"We’re so excited to be showing every televised WSL game on a Sunday, Champions League games and all England internationals.

"We met some incredible fans over the Euros, and we can’t wait to keep doing our bit to grow this amazing women’s football community this coming season”

The lower level's interior will be a clubhouse with a besoke mural by artist Jade Spranklen - encapsulating iconic women’s football moments - dual screens, and post-match parties hosted by Soccermom DJs and special guests.

James Cochran said: “This is a huge signing. We are so excited to be the new home of Baller FC. It’s the perfect match for what we wanted to create here at Valderrama’s: a safe and fun space to enjoy sports, delicious food and unique cocktails all in one.”

The venue serves James's famous Around the Cluck fried chicken and frozen margaritas.

Baller FC will be at Valderrama’s every WSL Sunday showing every televised game, and there will be after-parties for ticket-holders for Arsenal games at the Emirates Stadium.

On Friday, October 7, as the Women's Super League breaks for international duty, Baller FC will be backing European champions the Lionesses from Islington as they take on World Cup holders the USA at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

Valderrama's opened in June 2022, complementing Great British Menu "champion of champions" James Cochran's 12:51 restaurant, also in Upper Street.

Find Baller FC on Instagram at www.instagram.com/ballerfc_ldn, Valderrama's at www.instagram.com/valderramas_bar/ and James Cochran at www.instagram.com/chefjamescochran/