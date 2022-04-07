Islington carer 'proud' to be shortlisted for national award

Krisztina Vadnai has been shortlisted in the Learner of the Year category - Credit: Barchester

Staff at an Islington care home are “over the moon” a deputy manager has reached the final of the Student Nursing Times Awards 2022.

Krisztina Vadnai has been shortlisted in the Learner of the Year category and will attend the final at Grosvenor House Hotel on May 27.

Managers at Barchester’s Cheverton Lodge Care Home, where Krisztina works alongside her studies, have praised her efforts.

General manager Earl Elliott said: “We are so proud of Krisztina, we cannot think of anyone more deserving of the title of Learner of the Year.”

Krisztina said: “I feel so lucky, I absolutely love my job here at Cheverton Lodge.

“I have been so well supported while I have been studying, I want to thank everyone who has helped me along the way.

“We are such a tight knit team and our residents are wonderful. It is a pleasure to come to work every day and spend time with everyone.”