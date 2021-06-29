News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New vision for Islington's Barnard Park goes on show

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:47 PM June 29, 2021   
An artist's impression of how Islington Council's proposed changes to Barnard Park will look

A £2m revamp of Barnard Park would include a new community building, and a synthetic surface sports pitch. 

Islington Council has launched a consultation on the plans, which also incorporate a traditional orchard, native hedgerows and wildflower meadows.

In order to make the park "even greener and healthier for everyone", the council wants to plant more greenery and 38 trees, which would apparently boost biodiversity by 52 per cent.

Accessibility would be improved, it says, with a new entrance from Sheen Grove, while closing off the narrow entrance from Copenhagen Street and turning it into a planted wildlife area instead.

An artist's impression of what Barnard Park could look like, according to Islington Council's plans so far 

And pathways would be changed to create larger open areas of green space, and to make it easier to walk around the park.

The community hub building would feature a biodiverse green roof and an air source heat pump to heat the building which would reduce its carbon footprint.

Islington Council says its plans for Barnard Park seek to make it a "more pleasant space for relaxation, leisure and sport"

Implementation of the masterplan - which was subject to previous consultations with Sport England and other key stakeholders - will cost about £2m, and is expected to start in spring 2022, subject to planning consent.

The council says the proposals would make the park a more pleasant space for relaxation, leisure and sport.

The council's eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “The proposed changes to Barnard Park, one of our most popular green spaces, will help transform the area, making it an oasis with new landscaping features, better play and sports facilities, and more biodiversity.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have only emphasised the value of Islington’s parks and green spaces as places for residents to enjoy – for relaxation, leisure and exercise.

“As we build a fairer Islington for everyone in the wake of the pandemic, it’s vitally important that all of our parks and green spaces work well for local people.

“Local people are at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to hearing their views on these exciting plans.”

The consultation runs until July 26.

See islington.gov.uk/consultations/2021/barnard-park.

The plans are part of the council's £6.9m pledge to improve parks over the next two years.

