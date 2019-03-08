Barnsbury community make friends with elderly neighbours at art-themed care home open day

The Muriel Street care home open day proved a success. Picture: Edward Starr Edward Starr Photographer

A day of creative fun took place when the Barnsbury community turned out for a care home open day.

Muriel Street care home was one of many across the country to throw open its doors last week, in an effort to build relationships and dispel myths about care home life.

This year the central theme was the arts, which is important in encouraging people's self-expression and creating meaningful experiences.

There was a Mad Hatter's tea party, giant Jenga and face painting, while firefighters also paid a visit.

Elderly people who live at Muriel Street also produced an art piece ahead of the day.

Manager Tom Parry said: "Creative activities are an important part of life for people in care, whether it's painting to help enhance hand-eye coordination, or simply reminiscing by putting on some music - the arts are a vital part of life here at Muriel Street.

"We're pleased so many people joined us. We always have a great time hosting this annual event, so it was great to open our doors to the local people of Islington again and show them just how much fun you can have in a care home."