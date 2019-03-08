Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Barnsbury community make friends with elderly neighbours at art-themed care home open day

PUBLISHED: 12:38 16 July 2019

The Muriel Street care home open day proved a success. Picture: Edward Starr

The Muriel Street care home open day proved a success. Picture: Edward Starr

Edward Starr Photographer

A day of creative fun took place when the Barnsbury community turned out for a care home open day.

The Muriel Street care home open day proved a success. Picture: Edward StarrThe Muriel Street care home open day proved a success. Picture: Edward Starr

Muriel Street care home was one of many across the country to throw open its doors last week, in an effort to build relationships and dispel myths about care home life.

This year the central theme was the arts, which is important in encouraging people's self-expression and creating meaningful experiences.

You may also want to watch:

There was a Mad Hatter's tea party, giant Jenga and face painting, while firefighters also paid a visit.

Elderly people who live at Muriel Street also produced an art piece ahead of the day.

Manager Tom Parry said: "Creative activities are an important part of life for people in care, whether it's painting to help enhance hand-eye coordination, or simply reminiscing by putting on some music - the arts are a vital part of life here at Muriel Street.

"We're pleased so many people joined us. We always have a great time hosting this annual event, so it was great to open our doors to the local people of Islington again and show them just how much fun you can have in a care home."

Most Read

Mob ‘armed with machetes’ seen chasing rival group near Essex Road

Police were at the scene off Essex Road on Saturday Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Islington councillor Gary Poole resigns from Labour Party over alleged ‘failure to deal with antisemitism’

Pictured from left is Cllr Gary Poole, Terry Naylor, Warren Levy. Credit Dieter Perry

Firefighters tackle blaze at Farringdon shop

Firefighters at the scene in Clerkenwell. Picture: @LondonFire

Moped rider crashes into man on e-scooter in Rosebery Avenue then flees before police arrive

An electric scooter rider collided with a motorcyclist in Rosebery Avenue on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Cathy Burke: Man who killed Camden barmaid Iuliana Tudos pleads guilty to killing Muswell Hill woman a month earlier

Cathy Burke. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Mob ‘armed with machetes’ seen chasing rival group near Essex Road

Police were at the scene off Essex Road on Saturday Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Islington councillor Gary Poole resigns from Labour Party over alleged ‘failure to deal with antisemitism’

Pictured from left is Cllr Gary Poole, Terry Naylor, Warren Levy. Credit Dieter Perry

Firefighters tackle blaze at Farringdon shop

Firefighters at the scene in Clerkenwell. Picture: @LondonFire

Moped rider crashes into man on e-scooter in Rosebery Avenue then flees before police arrive

An electric scooter rider collided with a motorcyclist in Rosebery Avenue on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Cathy Burke: Man who killed Camden barmaid Iuliana Tudos pleads guilty to killing Muswell Hill woman a month earlier

Cathy Burke. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal working calmly on new signings according to boss Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Emery powerless as Arsenal boss reveals club will deal with rebelling skipper Koscielny

Unai Emery (left) and Laurent Koscielny. Picture: PA

Middlesex close in on another victory

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Colorado Rapids 0-3 Arsenal: Debut goal for Martinelli and Saka on scoresheet as youngsters down MLS side

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Islington councillor Gary Poole, who has quit Labour: ‘Jeremy Corbyn’s ideological beliefs providing safe space for antisemitism’

Pictured from left is Cllr Gary Poole, Terry Naylor, Warren Levy. Credit Dieter Perry
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists