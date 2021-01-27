Published: 3:56 PM January 27, 2021

Eight households were evacuated after a burst Thames Water main pipe severely flooded their homes in Barnsbury early on Wednesday (January 27).

Many homes in the N1 postcodes were left without water or with low water pressure following the flood that erupted at 6.30am in Offord Road.

Water supplies in the area returned to normal by early afternoon.

A Thames Water pipe burst in Offord Road - Credit: Peter Fellows

Eight basement properties were badly hit as the water spewed into the street.

The utility company has had to provide alternative accommodation for households and - in at least one case - their pets.

Thames Water engineers were drafted in to stem water flowing from the pipe and water was re-routed around the pipe network to get water supplies back to normal.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: "Our next step is to plan the repair work with minimal disruption.

"We’ve had specialists in the area since this morning supporting the handful of homeowners who have been flooded.

"They will have the option to claim the costs of repairs to their property and possessions from us directly, or they can claim from their own home insurers who will then recover the costs from us.

Woke up to this - burst water main on our street - feel for our neighbours who have been impacted #N1 #London pic.twitter.com/dTBnSkWfnR — Peter Fellows (@mrpeterfellows) January 27, 2021

"It’s our pipe that did the damage so it’s our place to make sure the homeowners are looked after."

They added: "We fully appreciate how terrible this is for them, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

"Each of them has been allocated a dedicated case manager who will support them through the process."

In another incident, a burst pipe in St George's Avenue caused low water pressure and no water for properties in the N7 postcode.