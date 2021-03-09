News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Gallery for emerging artists opens in refurbished Islington garage

Vicky Jessop

Published: 4:00 PM March 9, 2021    Updated: 4:26 PM March 9, 2021
BBNR Gallery in Canonbury

A piece in The Bobinska Brownlee New River (BBNR) Gallery - Credit: BBNR

An art gallery has opened in Islington to provide emerging talent with opportunities to exhibit their work. 

The Bobinska Brownlee New River (BBNR) Gallery, based in Canonbury, is the passion project of industry veteran Monika Bobinska and partner Barbara Brownlee.

They’re providing emerging artists with a space to get inventive – all from the comfort of their own garage, which has been refurbished into a gallery.

Monika's plan is for BBNR to feature a rotating selection of up-and-coming artists.

“In the programme, we want to have quite a lot of changes of gear," she said. "Ideally, you’ll come in and it’ll be within the same sort of ethos but it’ll be unpredictable.

"It’s not going to be exactly the same sort of set-up you saw last time.”

Painter and sculptor Rae Hicks is installed at the gallery until April 18.

Later in the year, the pair plan to feature Louise Ashcroft, a female performance artist whose show will be video-based.

People are currently being asked to schedule a visiting time on mail@monikabobinska.com, when they will be given details.

