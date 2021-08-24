Published: 1:05 PM August 24, 2021

A 14-year-old Scout from Islington has been awarded a gallantry medal from TV presenter and Chief Scout Bear Grylls.

Nathan Goodwin, a member of 201st Islington Scout Group, who meet in a community hall in Avenell Road, Highbury, was given the award in recognition of his courage, determination and resilience.

Nathan was born with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which makes it difficult for him to control movements in his arms and legs.

Despite this, he has overcome many barriers through his determination to succeed, and has taken part in Scouting activities from sailing and canoeing, to going on many camps, day and night hikes, abseiling, zip wiring, climbing and rafting.

North London Scout leader, Chris Foster, said: "Nathan has faced difficulties all his life and spends his day in a wheelchair.

"Given all these difficulties, Nathan has developed into an extraordinary young man who wants to do everything and nearly always has a smile on his face.

"Nathan has taught his peers and the younger sections to understand more about disability and helped them gain their disability awareness activity badge.

"He talked about and demonstrated the way he uses his wheelchair, the difficulties he faces, and generally his life as a disabled young person."

Nathan was presented with his medal commending him for meritorious conduct, and a personal letter written to him by the Chief Scout, by County Commissioner Andrew Donn and Deputy County Commissioner Mark Wilson, at a special ceremony while Nathan was enjoying his Scout Troop summer camp on the River Lee.

Mark said: “This is a rare and special occasion, and I am delighted to see that Nathan has been honoured in this way by the Chief Scout”.

Nathan added: “I would like to thank everybody who made all this possible”.

Nathan took part in the annual Scouts' Chiltern 20 Challenge Hike last October, a lifelong ambition for him.