‘Beat the Street’ or beat the bulge: Islington campaign to tackle UK exercise problem

George Hayes

Published: 12:22 PM February 17, 2022
St Joseph's Primary pupil Poppy with her Beat the Street card

St Joseph's Primary pupil Poppy with her Beat the Street card - Credit: Beat the Street

A ‘Beat the Street’ campaign is launching in Islington to tackle a nationwide exercise problem.

The scheme, which runs across the borough for six weeks from March 23, aims to improve fitness levels after the chief medical officer found only 61.4 per cent of adults and 44.9pc of children do enough exercise.

More than 1.5 million people and 4,000 schools nationwide have signed up to the scheme that also aims to improve mental health and combat pollution.

Players join teams and walk, cycle and wheel, accumulating points when they pass any or all of 80 ‘beat box’ sensors placed throughout Islington. Prizes include sports gear worth hundreds of pounds and book vouchers.

The event, supported by the National Lottery, was held in 120 locations and attracted 60,000 people in Sheffield and 45,000 in Leicester.

Beat the Street is free and open to all.

Find more information at www.beatthestreet.me/Islington
 

Islington News
North London News

