A bedroom bin which caught alight is to blame for a fire in a block of flats last night - January 10.

Firefighters were called to the property in Junction Road in Tufnell Park at 8.12pm last night, and had the fire under control within half an hour.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

One fire engine from Kentish town Fire Station attended the scene.