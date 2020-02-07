Beloved Highbury Fields Bandstand will be demolished but stay and play services will be provided nearby

Bandstand Highbury Fields playgroup, Church Path Highbury Fields. Cllr Caroline Russell and Terry Stacy join parents staff and children outside the playgroup as they campaign against their funding cut. Archant

Islington Council has confirmed it will demolish a beloved children's centre in Highbury Fields - but wants to offer a similar stay and play service at a new building nearby.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Islington Council has confirmed it will demolish a beloved children's centre in Highbury Fields - but it wants to offer a similar stay and play service at a new building nearby.

The Highbury Fields Bandstand will be demolished once a new building at Christ Church in Highbury Grove is completed so services can be provided there.

The Bandstand has been running for four decades and caters to thousands of parents and children each year through its popular One O'clock Club.

Islington Council says the "poor quality" building isn't safe and previously suggested levelling it, along with the adjacent Oasis Cafe, and using section 106 money taken from developers to rebuild them as integrated facilities.

But it now says this would cost £1.6million, which too expensive.

Instead, the council proposes the stay and play service be moved to the new building in the Spring of next year.

The town hall says sacrificing the Bandstand will free up funds so it can the redevelop Oasis café and the down-at-heel toilets and park keepers' hut in Highbury Fields. There would be a 10-year lease for the stay and play and stay services at the church site.

Criticising the move, former Liberal Democrat Council leader and Highbury resident Terry Stacy said: "The Labour council's heart has never been in providing a new building for the One O'clock club from day one, they have strung residents along, first cutting the money from the council's budget a number of years ago that would have provided a new home for them, a new café for the park and other facilities by now."

You may also want to watch:

"Cut the clubs grant which will now only provide a faction of the service now in the new premises they are being forced to move into. What really sticks in my throat is how much time, energy and money has been wasted in getting to this disappointing situation, a situation which will see some of the area's most in need families and children suffer."

In 2017, the Bandstand had its funding cut by Islington Council from £19,500 to £7,200.

Sole opposition councillor Caroline Russell (Green Highbury East)welcomed the council's commitment to rebuilding some facilities in Highbury Fields, and the proposed 10-year lease at the Christ Church building

But she added: "I am only sad that there is not enough to fix both buildings. The important thing now is to help Sam and Lorraine to take the Bandstand stay and play forward into a new future and to discuss the council's plans with residents and park users."

In July we first reported the bombshell letter sent to Lorraine Bywater and Sam Parrington, who run the Bandstand, revealing it would likely be knocked down.

At the time Sam said it was "disgusting" the council were "putting a cafe before services for young children".

Islington's environment and transport chief Cllr Rowena Champion said: "We have worked hard to ensure that vital stay and play sessions can continue to be provided locally by the Highbury Fields Bandstand Group.

"These proposals would see them operating in a brand-new facility as soon as it is ready, and allow our ambitions for the wider building project in Highbury Fields to move forwards.

"We will continue to work closely with the Bandstand group, Christ Church Highbury and local residents on any outstanding issues to make the transition as smooth and successful as possible for everyone."

Islington Council leader Richard Watts told the Gazette: "While the reality is we don't have the money to mend or replace the Bandstand, we absolutely understand the importance of those facilities and we're guaranteeing their future."