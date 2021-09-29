Published: 10:21 AM September 29, 2021 Updated: 10:58 AM September 29, 2021

Community spirit prevailed as a group of Barnsbury neighbours planted a wild meadow on the Bemerton Estate in three days - Credit: Monica Wells

More than 30 neighbours chipped in to transform a derelict plot of land in Barnsbury into a wild meadow over the space of three days last weekend.

A small group of friends from Bemerton Estate applied for a £500 We Are Cally council grant to brighten up the space between Copenhagen Street and Caledonian Road, just outside Lewis Carroll Children’s Library.

When they realised that planters were beyond their price range Deborah Spencer, the organiser of Kings Cross design show Planted Cities, came to the rescue with an offer of wild meadow turf - but with the caveat they picked it up within a week.

The wild meadow turf was being used as a backdrop to the Planted Cities’ filmed talks in Granary Square, Kings Cross - Credit: Monica Wells

At that point they had no idea who the land belonged to, but within four days they had tracked down the owner as Bemerton South Housing Estate, and obtained permission to go ahead.

They assembled some tools, and began digging up the weeds on the 100sq metre patch on Saturday.

"That’s when something amazing happened," said one of the volunteers.

"People who live in the flats nearby spontaneously started helping. One neighbour dropped her shopping and got on her knees to furiously pull out the grass with her hands.

"We had so many volunteers that we ran out of equipment."

The overhaul became a community effort, as the Thornhill Square Gardens and Thornhill Road Gardens opened up their equipment store for the weekend.

"They cancelled their gardening plans in their own park and marched down with five others forks and spades to Bemerton Corner," said the volunteer.

"In all, more than 30 neighbours cancelled their weekend plans to prepare the land."

Meanwhile a group headed to Granary Square in King’s Cross on Sunday night to strip the turf off the TV set, to lay out on Monday morning.

"The thing that was so nice about it the weekend is that neighbours who had never talked to each other before can now walk down the street and say hello to each other by name," said the volunteer.

"Before the space was a proper dumping ground, and the thing is people treat space like that how it looks. Now I hope people don't dump litter on it, and it's nice for the primary school kids who walk to the library to go past something nice and colourful that lets them connect to nature."

It is hoped that the wildflower meadow will increase biodiversity - Credit: Monica Wells



