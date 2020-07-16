Search

Advanced search

6 of the best burger joints in Islington

PUBLISHED: 16:32 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 16 July 2020

The best pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants for a burger in Islington. Image; Getty

The best pubs, bars, cafes and restaurants for a burger in Islington. Image; Getty

Archant

A bun stuffed with a juicy patty laden with cheese and dripping with sauce, served with hot salty fries - any time is a good time for a burger. Here’s where to find the very best in Islington.

Honest Burgers

6 Baldwin St, Old Street, EC1V 9NU

Boojee, hefty burgers made from British beef and serving local craft beers. All burgers come with the moreish rosemary seasoned chips and vegetarians and vegans have a few options to choose from.

The Posh Burger Company

96 Old St, London EC1V 9AY

Serving not-your-average burgers, you can either build your own, or chose from more than 15 off the menu, including burgers made with duck, lamb, halloumi or salmon.

Four Legs at the Compton Arms

4 Compton Ave, London N1 2XD

The two chefs running the kitchen at the Compton Arms serve up deluxe juicy burgers among other dishes. The menu changes frequently, however the cheeseburger is a mainstay.

You may also want to watch:

MEATliquor N1

133B Upper St, Angel, N1 1QP

Housed in an old Citroen garage with jager garden and a mezzanine dining area. Beef, chicken and vegetarian burgers aplenty, as well as indulgent sides (deep-fried mac n cheese anybody?).

Lucky Chip at the Old Queen’s Head

44 Essex Rd, Islington, N1 8LN

A celebrity studded menu inviting people to feast on a Kevin Bacon, Steve Martin and a Halle Berry for dessert.

The Drafthouse, Farringdon

55 Charterhouse St, Farringdon, EC1M 6PR

A pub that does a bottomless brunch on the weekend, the menu offers food designed to soak up booze, and the burgers are half price on Mondays.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Islington reveals second ‘people-friendly’ neighbourhood

Englefield Road, Islington. Picture: Google Maps

Rotherfield Street shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after two men wounded in Canonbury

Rotherfield Street. Picture: Google maps

Application to demolish historic ‘station master’s house’ in Islington submitted

The historic building which is up for possible demolition. Picture: Francis Ware

Two more arrests made after fatal shooting in Islington

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Imani Allaway-Muir murder: Two more men charged over Roman Way shooting

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Islington reveals second ‘people-friendly’ neighbourhood

Englefield Road, Islington. Picture: Google Maps

Rotherfield Street shooting: Police appeal for witnesses after two men wounded in Canonbury

Rotherfield Street. Picture: Google maps

Application to demolish historic ‘station master’s house’ in Islington submitted

The historic building which is up for possible demolition. Picture: Francis Ware

Two more arrests made after fatal shooting in Islington

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Imani Allaway-Muir murder: Two more men charged over Roman Way shooting

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Beating Liverpool will boost Arsenal’s FA Cup bid says Cedric

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) speaks to Rob Holding and Cedric Soares

Brondesbury captain Overy in nod to North Midd

Brondesbury skipper James Overy (left) (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: London and East Women to compete as Sunrisers

The London and East Women's cricket hub will now be known as Sunrisers

Arsenal Women back at work ahead of Champions League

Jordan Nobbs gears up for the start of the FA Women's National League with an open training session at their London Colney training ground. Picture: DANNY LOO

Player ratings: Arsenal 2 Liverpool 1

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrates with team-mates Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette after their win over Liverpool