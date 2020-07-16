6 of the best burger joints in Islington
A bun stuffed with a juicy patty laden with cheese and dripping with sauce, served with hot salty fries - any time is a good time for a burger. Here’s where to find the very best in Islington.
Honest Burgers
6 Baldwin St, Old Street, EC1V 9NU
Boojee, hefty burgers made from British beef and serving local craft beers. All burgers come with the moreish rosemary seasoned chips and vegetarians and vegans have a few options to choose from.
The Posh Burger Company
Serving not-your-average burgers, you can either build your own, or chose from more than 15 off the menu, including burgers made with duck, lamb, halloumi or salmon.
Four Legs at the Compton Arms
The two chefs running the kitchen at the Compton Arms serve up deluxe juicy burgers among other dishes. The menu changes frequently, however the cheeseburger is a mainstay.
MEATliquor N1
Housed in an old Citroen garage with jager garden and a mezzanine dining area. Beef, chicken and vegetarian burgers aplenty, as well as indulgent sides (deep-fried mac n cheese anybody?).
Lucky Chip at the Old Queen’s Head
44 Essex Rd, Islington, N1 8LN
A celebrity studded menu inviting people to feast on a Kevin Bacon, Steve Martin and a Halle Berry for dessert.
The Drafthouse, Farringdon
55 Charterhouse St, Farringdon, EC1M 6PR
A pub that does a bottomless brunch on the weekend, the menu offers food designed to soak up booze, and the burgers are half price on Mondays.
