Arsenal’s Beth Mead looking forward to fans return in Birmingham clash
Beth Mead can’t wait to have fans back at Meadow Park on Sunday when Arsenal take on Birmingham City in the Women’s Super League.
900 fans will step foot into the Stadium for the first time since the FA Cup game with Lewes in February.
Speaking to Arsenal.com Mead who won the GIVEMESPORT player of the month award for November this week said: “It’s weird to say that we’re saying the fans ae coming back but that is the day and age we live in.
“As a team, and myself personally, we’re really excited, It’ll be nice to have a little bit of an atmosphere and have the fans back at the game.”
It will be the second Arsenal game with fans this season as in September West Ham had 1,000 fans at their Chigwell Construction Stadium when the Gunners won 9-1 with Mead scoring and providing two assists.
Mead went on to add: “It’s been weird, you score a goal, you concede or you do something not great and you’ve normally got someone on your back or celebrating, whatever it is.
“It’s been a little bit different. We’ve had to get used to it but we didn’t want to get used to it too much.
“We’re super excited to have the fans back and hopefully we can put in a good performance on Sunday for them.”
For the fans who are unable to come, we’re sorry you can’t be there but hopefully you continue to support us from afar, watching the game on the FA Player and hopefully you’ll have the chance to come to a game soon, and hopefully we can make it worthwhile”
The game kicks off at 2pm and is live on the FA player for fans without tickets.