Bingfield Park: Crumbles Castle future on line as consultations continue

A second consultation has launched into plans to develop Bingfield Park - which could see ‘Crumbles Castle’ playground partially demolished.

Islington Council said responses to a consultation last March were supportive of the general layout of the park under the proposals.

“Improved entrances, increased biodiversity and east to west walking and cycling routes were all well received and will be included in the masterplan,” a statement said.

Around 50 per cent were supportive to the idea of keeping the Crumbles Castle tower and using the surrounding area as a skate park.

The ‘castle’ was built between 1968-71, transforming the former Beaconsfield Buildings slum area into an adventure playground.

The council statement added: “By keeping the tower and using the remaining castle structure for other things and surrounding area into a skate park, we want to provide opportunities for adventure for a new generation of young people and maintain the history of Crumbles Castle.”

Crumble's Castle Adventure Playground in Bingfield Street - Credit: Google

Public opinion is now being sought on two master plan options for Bingfield Park.

One sticking point throughout consultations has been around a football facility - with respondents having raised concerns about lighting. A key difference between the master plan options is that A has a 3G pitch planned and B has a multi-use court.

New play equipment for younger children has also been included in both design options in a location which was favoured by 50pc of responses.

The proposed changes are all part of Islington Council's £6.9million We Are Cally project, which could also see improvements to the Jean Stokes Community Centre and a youth employment hub at West Library.

The authority is set to hold two workshops in the North East corner of Bingfield Park where the public can find out more about the project.

These will be held on Thursday, March 3 from 3-6pm and on Saturday, March 5, from 11am-2pm.

Once feedback has been collected, Islington Council has committed to analysing viewpoints before working on a preferred plan to put through the planning application process.

The statement concluded: “We will continue to provide updates with local residents throughout this period, with particular focus on the proposals for Crumbles Castle.”

For more information, visit: www.islington.gov.uk/consultations/2022/bingfield-park-improvements-consultation

To ask as question, email: bingfieldparkimprovements@islington.gov.uk