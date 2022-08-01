News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington accountant announced as finalist for Black British Business Awards

Charlotte Alt

Published: 2:12 PM August 1, 2022
Vincent Egunlae was nominated in the Professional Services Rising Star category

Vincent Egunlae was nominated in the Professional Services Rising Star category - Credit: Simon J. Harvey

An Islington accountant has been announced as one of three finalists of the 2022 Black British Business Awards in the category Professional Services Rising Star. 

Vincent Egunlae works at Grant Thornton UK LLP where he founded the Ethnicity Network with more than 600 members to increase representation and reduce the pay gap.  

The Highbury-based accountant also works with his firm’s Strategic Leadership Team and is an inaugural Inclusion Advisory Board member where he advocates for greater diversity throughout the company.  

Sophie Chandauka, chair and executive founder of the BBBAwards, said: “The finalists are recognised by industry leaders as individuals who are delivering extraordinary value, demonstrating relevance and criticality to some of the most systemically important global corporations following the cataclysmic events of 2020.” 

The awards have celebrated Black businesses talent in six industry categories, from rising stars to senior leaders, for the past eight years.  

This year’s awards ceremony will be held in the City of London on September 29. 

