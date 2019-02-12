‘Blood was pouring from old man’s mouth’ after Highbury Corner attack, claims witness

Police are investigating reports of a terrifying attack against an “utterly defenceless” elderly man in Highbury Fields this afternoon.

A bystander told the Gazette she flagged down police officers at about 2.15pm after a man with a walking stick, said to be in his 70s, was set upon by a shaven-headed attacker who continued to punch him in the face as he lay bleeding on the floor at Highbury Corner.

The attacker, said to be of “strong build” and aged in his 30s, was last seen running away from the scene at speed. Police are investigating.

Marian Kennedy witnessed the seemingly unprovoked attack against the man, who was wearing a checked shirt and overcoat. She is still shaking two hours later.

She told the Gazette: “He was punching him violently and right in the face with a closed fist.

“The older gentleman was utterly defenceless. He was being hit really hard and my instinct was jump between them but there was so much rage and violence.

“There was nothing I could do. The older man was not retaliating at all. He was just standing there as the guy repeatedly swung.”

Marian says she started calling out for the attacker to stop, at which point he pivoted around and claimed the old man had hit him with the stick.

She doesn’t believe this was the case.

“The old man wasn’t aggressive,” she said. “He was just taking the blows. He kept going: ‘Please stop’.

“Blood was pouring from the old man’s mouth and his body must have taken a lot of blows. The attacker ran off very fast. He was manic.

“The older man said he’d never seen him before. It was a random attack.”

She said the victim told her he was a former boxer, so could take the punches, but that his body was “too old to defend itself”.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating reports of a racially aggravated public order offence. A report was received by police at 2.12pm today. The incident is believed to have taken place in Highbury Fields, N5. Enquiries are ongoing.”

But Marian said she believed there was “no racial element” as both men were white.