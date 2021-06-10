Published: 4:23 PM June 10, 2021

Carleen De Sozer created the mural, situated at Morris Place, just off Stroud Green Road by Finsbury Park station. - Credit: Carleen De Sozer

An artist in Islington has created a mural to tell Boris Johnson and world leaders that “polluters must pay for their emissions”.

Ahead of the G7 summit, which begins in Cornwall tomorrow, London-based artist Carleen De Sozer has contributed to the Zero Carbon Campaign effort - which will also see murals pasted onto building sides in Brighton, Cardiff, and Bristol.

World leaders are set to discuss the climate, among other issues, over the three day conference.

Carleen’s anti-incineration mural is situated at Morris Place, just off Stroud Green Road by Finsbury Park station.

She said: “It’s a protest piece for the young children who are asking for their future to be saved - for the Government and greedy businesses to consider their life, consider their health.

“It’s time that everyone takes responsibility for the harm, for the damage they are doing to the environment.”

Number 10 has been approached for a response.