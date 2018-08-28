Boy, 15, injured after moped crashes into lorry in Balls Pond Road
PUBLISHED: 10:53 01 February 2019
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital after the moped he was driving collided with a lorry in Balls Pond Road yesterday.
A police cordon in Balls Pond Road. Picture: Islington Gazette
Medics called the police at about 2.40pm to reports of a crash near St Paul’s Road.
The driver of the moped, which was “either lost of stolen”, was taken to an east London hospital, where he remains with non life-threatening injuries.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “The pillion passenger [riding on the back of the moped], made-off on foot prior to police arrival.”
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of allowing himself to be carried on a motor vehicle taken without the owner’s consent.
He was taken to an east London police station and released under investigation.
Police investigations continue.
