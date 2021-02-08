Published: 3:32 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 3:33 PM February 8, 2021

A 16-year-old boy has admitted stabbing a teenager in his back outside Archway tube station.

Emergency services were called after the child attacked a 19-year-old youth in Junction Road just before 6pm on Tuesday, February 2.

The victim "self-presented" at a north London hospital that night, where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article the next day.

He pleaded guilty to both offences at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on February 4, and he is next due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (February 11).

You may also want to watch:

The incident follows a spate of stabbings in Islington.

Romario Opia, 15, was stabbed to death in Holland Walk on the Elthorne Estate, also in Archway, on January 25.

A 21-year-old man was left fighting for his life after being found stabbed in Battishill Street, off Upper Street, in the afternoon on February 4.