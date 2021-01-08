Corporation Street fight: Boy, 15, stabbed in the face in the Cally

Published: 3:07 PM January 8, 2021

Corporation Street where the boy was stabbed in his face - Credit: Google

A 15-year-old boy suffered lacerations to his face in a street fight in Cally last night.

Police were called to Corporation Street at 7pm to reports of a fight, where they found the injured teenager.

A Section 60 was soon authorised by Insp Ollie Cochran for the whole of the N7 post code from 9pm last night until 3am this morning.

A section 60 must be authorised by a senior police officer, and means that in a specified area and time, anyone may be stop and searched by uniformed officers without the usual requirement for reasonable grounds.

The boy's injuries were not life threatening, according to Scotland Yard.

No arrests have been made.

Any witnesses and anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference CAD 5644/7 Jan.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.