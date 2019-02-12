Brecknock Road crash: Motorbike rider taken to hospital after Tufnell Park collision
PUBLISHED: 16:24 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 22 February 2019
A motorbike rider was taken to hospital after colliding with a car in Tufnell Park this morning.
Police and paramedics were called 11.10am to reports of a crash on Brecknock Road.
The man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to life threatening.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a man and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”
Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.