Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Brecknock Road crash: Motorbike rider taken to hospital after Tufnell Park collision

PUBLISHED: 16:24 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 22 February 2019

There was a collision in Brecknock Road. Picture: Google Maps

There was a collision in Brecknock Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A motorbike rider was taken to hospital after colliding with a car in Tufnell Park this morning.

Police and paramedics were called 11.10am to reports of a crash on Brecknock Road.

The man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to life threatening.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a man and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Most Read

Highbury and Islington station evacuated after person is hit by train and dies

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Two injured after car crashes into Archway shop

A car collided with Archway Estate agents in Junction Road this morning. Picture: @LPADVA

Finsbury Park stabbing: Two men in hospital after attack near station

A file image of Finsbury Park Station. Picture: PA

Builder slapped with £60,000 court bill for demolishing Cally home of Britain’s first female dentist Lilian Lindsay

Lilian Lindsay at the BDA headquarters in Russell Square. Picture: British Dental Association

Axe-wielding moped bandits who terrorised Islington and Camden convicted

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Europa League: Sokratis hail Ozil as Arsenal draw Rennes

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos (left) celebrates scoring his side's third goal

Cricket: Scottish international Rae joins North London CC

Olivia Rae at North London CC's training session (pic Stephen Gardiner)

Brecknock Road crash: Motorbike rider taken to hospital after Tufnell Park collision

There was a collision in Brecknock Road. Picture: Google Maps

Islington publishes first report on tackling modern slavery

Reps from all seven councils, as well as Jeremy Corbyn, after the modern slavery charter was signed at Islington Town Hall. Picture: Islington Council

Finsbury Park stabbing: Two men in hospital after attack near station

A file image of Finsbury Park Station. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists