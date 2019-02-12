Brecknock Road crash: Motorbike rider taken to hospital after Tufnell Park collision

There was a collision in Brecknock Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A motorbike rider was taken to hospital after colliding with a car in Tufnell Park this morning.

Police and paramedics were called 11.10am to reports of a crash on Brecknock Road.

The man was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to life threatening.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a man and took him to a major trauma centre as a priority.”

Police are investigating. No arrests have been made.