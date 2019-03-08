'London's best kept fashion secret': Unique Fonthill Road fashion promoted in new campaign

Jeremy Corbyn and Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail (center) flanked by Fontill Road traders and Islington's business chief Cllr Asima Shaikh (second left) show off the fashion log books. Picture: Supplied Archant

Step aside Oxford Street - Fonthill Road traders showcased their "unique fashion" offerings at the Holloway Road Resource Centre last Wednesday.

The Fashion Village Lookbook was launched at the event to highlights the "fantastic" array of clothing - from bridal gear to suites - that can be purchased in the Finsbury Park shopping hub, which is billed as "London's best kept fashion secret".

The lookbook was commissioned by Islington Council, and put together by graduates and models from the community.

Islington's business chief Cllr Asima Shaikh told the Gazette: "It was a brilliant celebration of our unique fashion businesses and a fantastic effort by the Fonthill Road Traders Association in partnership with Islington Council.

"We have created a lookbook to showcase some of the fashion on Fonthill Road and we're celebrating it with a marketing campaign."

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn also attended the event. He later tweeted: "This is great. Well done [Islington Council] and Fonthill ROad traders for putting together this showcase of the clothes available at the fashion village."

You can view the lookbook here.