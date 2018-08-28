Britannia pub collects ‘generous donations’ for Islington Food Bank
PUBLISHED: 12:35 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 17 January 2019
Archant
A Old Street publican is urging the community to make more “generous donations” to his new collection point for Islington Food Bank.
Brendan Cluskey, 60, is encouraging customers give supplies to the Ronalds Road food bank via his Britannia Pub, in Ironmonger Row.
The initiative started as a one-off to help people before Christmas, but Brendan has now pledged to continue the collection point all year-round.
“Poverty is not just happening at Christmas,” he told the Gazette. “It’s happening all year around and if we can give something back to the community we would like to do that.
“Whatever is given, we would hope to match it. We had a great response in December but unfortunately it seems to have died down a bit, so we need to make people more aware it’s here.”
Reflecting on the Christmas donations, Cllr Troy Gallagher (Lab, Bunhill), added: “The support and generosity was really touching and Islington Food Bank was astounded and grateful – most of the people who get it will be on Universal Credit.
“Brittania have also now committed to having an ongoing collection for food bank all year round to answer my call for everyone to do their bit for our community in any way they can, however small, to help those in need due to damaging austerity and effects of universal credit impoverishing people on a daily basis.
“To think UK is the 5th richest nation and people, including working people, need to rely on food banks in 21st century Britain is shameful and disgraceful.”
Universal Credit is the Government’s flagship welfare reform combing six benefits into one online only monthly payment.
Islington Food Bank also accepts collections every Monday and Saturday throughout the year at Highbury Roundhouse Youth and Community Centre, between 2pm and 5pm.
A DWP spokesperson said: “Universal Credit [UC] simplifies an out-of-date, complex system with evidence showing that claimants are getting into work faster and staying in work longer.”