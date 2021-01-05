British Heart Foundation appeals for unwanted Christmas gifts

Published: 7:42 PM January 5, 2021

The British Heart Foundation is asking the public to donate their discarded presents to be sold online, after its income was slashed by a third during the coronavirus pandemic.

Closure of the charity's 730 shops because of government guidelines - including two in Holloway Road - and cancellation of fundraising events has had "a devastating impact" on its funds.

Retail director Allison Swaine Hughes said: “If you’re feeling charitable and want to declutter post-Christmas, you can re-gift any unwanted presents to support our vital work.

"By donating to us, you will also help prevent quality items from going to waste and free up space around the house.

“We’re urgently appealing for your support after an incredibly difficult year for our shops."

Items including clothes, shoes, handbags and jewellery, to DVDs, CDs, books and children’s toys can be donated using a freepost label which can be downloaded via the BHF website.

