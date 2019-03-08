British Wireless for the Blind Fund wants volunteers to help blind people in Islington use radios

The charity British Wireless for the Blind Fund (BWBF) is looking for 'radio supporter' volunteers to give a lifeline to the outside world to blind people by visiting them in their homes and supporting them to use new radios.

BWBF provides specially adapted radios to blind and partially-sighted people for them to listen to radio, podcasts, talking books and talking newspapers.

The charity's regional development manager Sophie Wheldon said: "Volunteering really is a great way of giving back to your community and we are looking for people in Islington and the City to support us in delivering our service to blind people, giving them a lifeline to the outside world."

"This is a rewarding and flexible voluntary role, you can do it a time to suit you and you will come away knowing you have made a real positive difference to someone's life."

To find out more call 07540 724 063 or email sophie@blind.org.uk.

See www.blind.org.uk.