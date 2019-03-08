Search

Advanced search

British Wireless for the Blind Fund wants volunteers to help blind people in Islington use radios

PUBLISHED: 11:22 12 November 2019

The charity British Wireless for the Blind Fund (BWBF) is looking for ‘radio supporter’

The charity British Wireless for the Blind Fund (BWBF) is looking for 'radio supporter'

British Wireless for the Blind Fund

The charity British Wireless for the Blind Fund (BWBF) is looking for 'radio supporter' volunteers to give a lifeline to the outside world to blind people by visiting them in their homes and supporting them to use new radios.

BWBF provides specially adapted radios to blind and partially-sighted people for them to listen to radio, podcasts, talking books and talking newspapers.

You may also want to watch:

The charity's regional development manager Sophie Wheldon said: "Volunteering really is a great way of giving back to your community and we are looking for people in Islington and the City to support us in delivering our service to blind people, giving them a lifeline to the outside world."

"This is a rewarding and flexible voluntary role, you can do it a time to suit you and you will come away knowing you have made a real positive difference to someone's life."

To find out more call 07540 724 063 or email sophie@blind.org.uk.

See www.blind.org.uk.

Most Read

Homeless Islington man asked for £89 for a passport – without which he can’t apply for housing or benefits

Victor Novak. Picture: Hamza Azhar Salam

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Mugger jailed for violent attack on Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

Mugger Ashley Smith who has has been jailed at Harrow Crown Court for 10 years after attempting to rob two Arsenal footballers, Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil, of luxury watches worth £200,000. Picture: MET POLICE/PA WIRE

The Archway Tavern is open – really!

The Archway Tavern. Manager Sokol Toska behind the bar. Picture: Polly Hancock

Remembrance Day: Islington remembers the fallen

The parade took place along Upper Street. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Most Read

Homeless Islington man asked for £89 for a passport – without which he can’t apply for housing or benefits

Victor Novak. Picture: Hamza Azhar Salam

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Mugger jailed for violent attack on Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac

Mugger Ashley Smith who has has been jailed at Harrow Crown Court for 10 years after attempting to rob two Arsenal footballers, Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil, of luxury watches worth £200,000. Picture: MET POLICE/PA WIRE

The Archway Tavern is open – really!

The Archway Tavern. Manager Sokol Toska behind the bar. Picture: Polly Hancock

Remembrance Day: Islington remembers the fallen

The parade took place along Upper Street. Picture: Em Fitzgerald

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Labour selects ‘Islington born and bred’ candidate for St George’s ward by-election

Gulcin Ozdemir was selected by fellow members as the St George's candidate.

City University students come up with ‘game-changing’ business ideas to make Islington carbon neutral

City, University of London, students work with Islington Council and Cllr Asima Shaikh to help make Islington carbon neutral by 2030

British Wireless for the Blind Fund wants volunteers to help blind people in Islington use radios

The charity British Wireless for the Blind Fund (BWBF) is looking for ‘radio supporter’

Album review: Underworld – Drift Series 1

Album cover for Underworld - Drift Series 1. Picture: Supplied.

Islington Council urges older people to apply for free Christmas dinner

A traditional Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day . Photograph: David Davies/PA.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists