Brother of murdered Finsbury Park delivery driver urges alleged killer to ‘come back and face us’

The brother of a delivery driver who was fatally stabbed in Finsbury Park has urged his alleged killer to “come back and face us.”

Takieddine “Taki” Boudhane, 30, was working as a driver for Deliveroo and Uber Eats when he was stabbed in a suspected road rage incident in Lennox Road on January 3.

He died at the scene, it was the first killing in the capital of 2020.

Police believe the driver of a white VW Caddy panel type van - which was later found abandoned - stabbed Taki during at about 6.50pm, before fleeing the country.

Taki’s younger brother Islam Boudhane has now issued a renewed appeal for justice via the Gazette.

In a message to his brother’s alleged killer, Islam said: “Come back and face us. You took my brother’s life. Too be honest you took my life, my mum’s life. I left my dad [in Algeria] he already had a heart problem but since my brother past away he has got worse. My sister’s are just crying all the time. He [Taki] was the oldest. He was a good guy, he was going to get married. He was about to start building his house.”

After Taki’s killing, Islington’s top cop Ch Supt Raj Kohli said the prime murder suspect had fled the country, possibly to Austria.

Ch Supt Kohli last week told the Gazette: “So we know who we want to arrest, it’s now just a case of taking him down – and he is going to come, without a shadow of a doubt. “We are actively looking for him. We are confident he has gone to Europe but we will have him. He is totally arrestable. Our European colleagues know we want him and when he surfaces he will be given to us.”

Ch Supt Kohli said the government’s intention to pull the UK out of the EU Arrest Warrant scheme won’t stop Taki’s alleged killer being extradited to face justice.

He added: “But, of course, there will be people reading your newspaper who will know where he is, or who will have heard rumours. And they should tell us, He is a suspect for a murder, there is no point hiding his whereabouts.”

But Ch Supt Kohli says he’s not presuming the suspect killed Taki, but he must still return to answer police questions.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5934/3Jan. Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, or the period before or after, is asked to save this and contact police if they may have captured anything relevant to the investigation.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.