News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News

'Welcome home': Inside Upper Street's newest social hangout

Author Picture Icon

André Langlois

Published: 12:00 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 12:07 PM July 13, 2021
Manager Davide Verdoscia outside Bubba Oasis in Upper Street, Angel, Islington

Manager Davide Verdoscia outside Bubba Oasis - Credit: André Langlois

Two weeks in and the summer, music and the football has seen Upper Street's latest venue welcoming crowds of customers.

Bubba Oasis is at 57-58 Upper Street – formerly Vivo, until it closed in 2019 – and boasts a rooftop terrace and pavement seating.

Manager Davide Verdoscia said: "The concept is 'home away from home'. We open from 9am until midnight. You can enjoy a coffee, have a meeting, work in the morning. Then at about 3/4pm the cocktail bar is going to open at the back.

"So it turns into a cocktail bar in the evening, and we are planning to have different events every day. There's going to be live music from Sunday to Wednesday, and then Thursday, Friday, Saturday we have different DJs here playing."

Plans are being made to record podcasts about the DJs and acts.

Manager Davide Verdoscia at Bubba Oasis in Upper Street Angel, Islington

Manager Davide Verdoscia at Upper Street's new Bubba Oasis - Credit: André Langlois

You may also want to watch:

Davide said the first couple of weeks open have been great. 

"You wouldn't expect that but especially the weekends we got very busy. People love it," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire tears through roof of Amwell Street building
  2. 2 Islington great grandmother survives Covid to celebrate 100 years
  3. 3 'Welcome home': Inside Upper Street's newest social hangout
  1. 4 Statue of Street Cat Bob to be unveiled in Islington Green
  2. 5 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
  3. 6 Back a petition to ban racists from football stadiums for life
  4. 7 Footie fans decorate 26-storey Islington block with flags ahead of Euros final
  5. 8 Man who stabbed woman in ‘random’ Islington attack found guilty
  6. 9 Islington crowned top borough with healthiest streets but cyclist casualties cause concern
  7. 10 Revealed: Finsbury Park is where Islington and Hackney residents feel most unsafe

"We've got good food. We've got our amazing flatbread made in a tandoori oven over there. Everything is made on site – dressing is made on site, all the ingredients freshly made."

Bubba's "magical hidden roof terrace" in Upper Street Angel, Islington

Bubba's "magical hidden roof terrace" - Credit: André Langlois

Food and Drink
Upper Street News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic cones are used to temporarily block the cycle lane outside Drayton Park Primary School durin

Islington Council

Headmaster brands Islington's cycle superhighway 'an accident waiting to...

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
The Healthy Streets coalition has created an interactive map of LTNs in London

Interactive map: See all the LTNs in Islington – and across London

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Traffic cones are used to temporarily block the cycle lane outside Drayton Park Primary School durin

Headteacher ends cycle lane protest by removing cones outside school

William Mata

Author Picture Icon
Young woman holds a swab into her mouth and holding a medical tube for the coronavirus / covid19 ho

Coronavirus

Data shows how Covid-19 cases are surging in Islington

William Mata

Author Picture Icon