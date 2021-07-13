'Welcome home': Inside Upper Street's newest social hangout
Two weeks in and the summer, music and the football has seen Upper Street's latest venue welcoming crowds of customers.
Bubba Oasis is at 57-58 Upper Street – formerly Vivo, until it closed in 2019 – and boasts a rooftop terrace and pavement seating.
Manager Davide Verdoscia said: "The concept is 'home away from home'. We open from 9am until midnight. You can enjoy a coffee, have a meeting, work in the morning. Then at about 3/4pm the cocktail bar is going to open at the back.
"So it turns into a cocktail bar in the evening, and we are planning to have different events every day. There's going to be live music from Sunday to Wednesday, and then Thursday, Friday, Saturday we have different DJs here playing."
Plans are being made to record podcasts about the DJs and acts.
Davide said the first couple of weeks open have been great.
"You wouldn't expect that but especially the weekends we got very busy. People love it," he said.
"We've got good food. We've got our amazing flatbread made in a tandoori oven over there. Everything is made on site – dressing is made on site, all the ingredients freshly made."