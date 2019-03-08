Search

Purple Wednesday: Budgens of Islington launches accessible, assisted shopping initiative

PUBLISHED: 11:52 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 04 June 2019

Budgens of Islington. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

An Upper Street supermarket has launched a new scheme offering free assisted shopping for those who need help getting groceries.

Budgens of Islington has introduced it's Purple Wednesday initiative, offering accessible and assisted shopping to people once a week from 9am to 12pm.

It's been developed in partnership with accessible design company Motionspot and follows on from other Purple Shopping projects being rolled out across the UK.

The store's owner and director, Paul Gardner, said "It is easy to take for granted the ease with which many of our customers pop in and do their shopping, but that is not the case for many.

"We wanted to come up with an initiative that would allow customers who need a little extra assistance or access to come to the store and get it.

"This is an on-going and evolving commitment to our customers and we would like to invite anyone along who might benefit from a little extra help, come and join us in store and feel free to make any additional suggestions over a cup of tea."

