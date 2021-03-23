Published: 2:31 PM March 23, 2021

The by-election to replace Claudia Webbe as a councillor in Bunhill is now set to go ahead in May, following her formal notice of resignation.

Cllr Webbe was elected Labour MP for Leicester East, about 80 miles from Islington, in December 2019.

Since then she has received her MP's salary of £79,468 alongside a basic allowance of £10,519 in her capacity as an Islington councillor.

Islington Labour delayed the by-election to replace her to coincide with the mayoral and London Assembly polls - due to take place in May 2020 - but the government postponed all elections for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The party announced Valerie Bossman-Quarshie would stand as their candidate in Bunhill in February, although Cllr Webbe needed to formally resign to trigger the by-election.

You may also want to watch:

The cut-off date for her resignation to trigger the by-election was next Monday (March 29).

Islington Council announced in January that a by-election would be held held for Holloway ward on May 6 - the same day as the London Mayor and Greater London Assembly elections - following the resignation of Cllr Paul Smith.