Search

Advanced search

Pre-lockdown boost of bookings for low-maintenance haircuts but salons feel the strain

PUBLISHED: 15:58 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:00 21 November 2020

Stylist Laura at work at Figaro London. Picture: Figaro London

Stylist Laura at work at Figaro London. Picture: Figaro London

Figaro London

Hairdressers in Bunhill enjoyed a last-minute surge in appointments before the second national lockdown began.

For Figaro London, in Lever Street, the run up to lockdown was “manic”.

Marketing director Gabriella Ferenczi said: “The moment the news got out that the lockdown was coming, suddenly everyone wanted to have a haircut.”

When the first lockdown lifted in July, Gabriella said the salon “had to rectify all the home disasters – haircut fixes and colour fixes”.

She said customers had “learned the lesson from the first lockdown”, using the time to book an appointment and opting for safe, low-maintenance styles: “Nothing outrageous, nothing that they would not be able to maintain by themselves at home.”

With lockdown approaching, the salon extended its opening hours. Nearby businesses Shai Hairdressing and ESHK did the same.

Gabriella said the last-minute boost “makes a bit of a difference” but that lockdown in November — typically a busy time in the run-up to Christmas — still poses a serious financial threat.

“The business is not profitable – we are making a loss,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Islington Caribbean food stall at centre of community during pandemic

READ MORE: Four-and-Twenty Blackbirds vintage shop reports 60% drop in takings as footfall plummets

Gabriella said the business has seen international clients leaving England and that an increase in home working means the salon has lost out on customers working in the area.

For now, she said staff welfare is the priority. The salon is using social media to maintain contact with customers, sharing light-hearted content and beauty tips.

“We will try our best to survive and get through,” she said.

Despite the financial ramifications of the second lockdown, she said she feels it was the right call.

“We want to play our part to help get the number of infections down,” she said. “If that’s the price we have to pay, that’s it – we have to.”

The current national lockdown in England is due to end on December 2, but the government has not yet announced what measures will then be in place.

Visit https://www.figarolondon.uk/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police block entrance to Clerkenwell baptism amid lockdown restrictions

Pastor Regan King outside The Angel Church's Mount Zion Hall building on Chadwell Street in Clerkenwell on November 15. Picture: Joanna Lonergan

Meet the intruder who famously broke into Buckingham Palace

Michael Fagan. Picture: PA

Islington Green: Sleeping among the trees

Martin and Larch have found a home in the trees at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Nicola Baird

Islington police intensify action against knife crime in national crackdown

There were multiple police officers and cars, and metal detector gates, at Highbury and Islington rail station on November 12 as part of the Operation Sceptre initiative. Picture: Andre Langlois

Mary Wollstonecraft statue comes to Newington Green after decade-long campaign

Maggi Hambling's statue in Newington Green, dedicated to Mary Wollstonecraft. Picture: Ioana Marinescu

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police block entrance to Clerkenwell baptism amid lockdown restrictions

Pastor Regan King outside The Angel Church's Mount Zion Hall building on Chadwell Street in Clerkenwell on November 15. Picture: Joanna Lonergan

Meet the intruder who famously broke into Buckingham Palace

Michael Fagan. Picture: PA

Islington Green: Sleeping among the trees

Martin and Larch have found a home in the trees at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Nicola Baird

Islington police intensify action against knife crime in national crackdown

There were multiple police officers and cars, and metal detector gates, at Highbury and Islington rail station on November 12 as part of the Operation Sceptre initiative. Picture: Andre Langlois

Mary Wollstonecraft statue comes to Newington Green after decade-long campaign

Maggi Hambling's statue in Newington Green, dedicated to Mary Wollstonecraft. Picture: Ioana Marinescu

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema pulls out of international duty with hip injury

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) scores her side's first goal of the game during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London.

Leah Williamson marks remarkable achievement with 150 Arsenal appearances

Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village.

Pre-lockdown boost of bookings for low-maintenance haircuts but salons feel the strain

Stylist Laura at work at Figaro London. Picture: Figaro London

Gazette letters: Dixon Clark Court trees, letters from Santa, leaf blowers and roads

Christmas lights at Islington Square. Picture: Andre Langlois

Guilty: Islington man murdered ‘peacemaker’ father-of-two outside Shoreditch bar before fleeing to Cyprus

Tyla Gopaul. Picture: Met Police