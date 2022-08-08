Dozens of firefighters are at the scene of flooding in Islington after a water main burst this morning (August 8).

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters attended Hornsey Road just after 7am.

Water up to a depth of four feet has submerged the road after a 36-inch water pipe burst.

A member of staff for The Tollington Arms, a pub on the street, said: “It happened about 7am and within minutes there was flooding like a tsunami.

"The fire services were down very quickly and we hope along with Thames Water they can get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

“It happened when the pub is shut. As we get through the morning it may impact us but fingers crossed it gets sorted. We have got one eye on our cellars that would get hit first. Let’s hope for a positive outcome.”

Flooding has reached a depth of around four feet, according to the London Fire Brigade - Credit: Neko Home Delivery

The London Fire Brigade advised people affected by the flood water to move to a higher level if possible.

Station commander Matt Brown, who is at the scene, said: “Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road, Tollington Road and a leisure centre.

“There are multiple road closures in place whilst crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

“Firefighters are using flood barriers to divert water.”

Thames Water declared an incident for N1, N4, N5, N7, N10 and N16 at 9am this morning stating people might be affected by low water pressure and no water in the area.

Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters were called to the scene - Credit: The Tollington Arms

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to customers experiencing lower pressure than normal or no water this morning due to a burst pipe. Our engineers were quickly on the scene and have stopped the flow of water, which is now draining away.

“We’re doing all we can to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we’re proactively contacting everyone in the affected area who has pre-registered with us as having special requirements, such as being medically reliant on water, so we can make sure we give them the help and support they need.”

Fire crews from Holloway, Islington, Kentish Town, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.