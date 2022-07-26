Islington residents raided a nearby construction site to build makeshift barriers to stop their homes being flooded after a pipe burst in the early hours of Tuesday (July 25).

Torrents of water ran down Offord Road into Caledonian Road, with households in N1 and N7 no or low water pressure, as Thames Water engineers responded to the incident.

Alfie Sajir, who lives in Offord Road, was woken up at 4am by water rushing down the street, bringing back memories of flooding last year which left his family having to stay in an Airbnb for months while repairs were carried out.

“I ran outside because it was the exact same thing that happened last time," he said. "I grabbed plant pots and some bricks and wooden planks from a nearby construction site to try and divert the water. I just ran into the water because I’d rather get a little wet than lose my house again.”

Just over a year ago another burst pipe flooded Offord Road and submerged Alfie's house, shin deep.

This time several residents created makeshift barriers to prevent the water entering their homes and basements.

Water rushed down Offord Road towards Caledonian Road after a pipe burst - Credit: Alfie Sajir

Thames Water said a 12-inch pipe burst and reported on its website in the morning: “Our specialist engineers have arrived on site. We’re re-routing water into our pipes and working on bringing supplies back to normal as quickly as possible. We’re really sorry if this disrupted your morning.”

Water supply was re-established mid-morning for most customers, but Thames Water warned that water pressure might seem lower for a while as it fixed the issue.

A Thames Water spokesperson said it was too early to say what caused the burst and whether it was connected to the incident last year.