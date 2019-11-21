Bus driver hits pedestrian in Stroud Green Road

A police cordon was put up after a bus driver hit a man in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Archant

A bus driver hit a pedestrian in Finsbury Park last night.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called just before 6pm to reports of a road traffic collision in Stroud Green Road, near Pak Cosmetic Centre.

The pedestrian - a man of undisclosed age - was taken to a north London hospital where his injuries were assessed as neither "life-threatening or life-changing".

Eyewitness Kyri Antonious, of Stroud Green Road, told the Gazette: "A guy was crossing the road and got hit by the bus. We saw afterwards when he was lying on the ground.

"I think he got out [of his car] lost his balance and went underneath the bus. We heard people screaming.

"He was basically underneath the wheels."