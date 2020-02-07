Bus driver hits pedestrian in Islington Green

This stretch of road is closed after the accident [Photograph from Google StreetView] Archant

A bus driver collided with a pedestrian in Islington Green this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 7:31am to reports of a bus in collision with a pedestrian.

You may also want to watch:

The pedestrian, a man in his 40's, was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Road closures were in place between Upper Street and St Peter's Street and there were lane restrictions in Upper Street at the junction with Islington Green, according to TfL.

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email Lucas.Cumiskey@archant.co.uk