Bus driver hits pedestrian in Highbury Corner

The new pedestrianised Highbury Corner. Picture: TfL Archant

A bus driver hit a pedestrian in Highbury Corner today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called at about 1.15pm to reports of a bus in collision with a woman outside Highbury & Islington Station.

Her injuries aren't life-threatening or life-changing, a Met Police spokesperson confirmed.

The driver stopped at the scene and no one has been arrested.

An LAS spokesperson said: "We dispatched an ambulance crew and a medic in a car to the scene.

You may also want to watch:

"We assessed a woman at the scene and took her to hospital."

Last month, a hit-and-run driver mounted the pavement outside the station and collided with a man.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

Police believed the driver "deliberately mounted the pavement" after an earlier alteration.

Transport for London hadn't installed protective seating blocks and bollards in the station forecourt at the time of the incident.

Hours earlier, a female cyclist was left lying in the road with head injuries in nearby Fieldway Crescent. A neighbour said the road has become a dangerous rat-run since Highbury Corner Roundabout was opened to two-way traffic in April.

Did you see the collision today? Are you the woman who was hit by the bus today, or the man knocked down by a hit-and-run driver on September 21? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244.