Business of the Week: Greyhound on the Green sells ethically-sourced goods from Clerkenwell kiosk

Greyhound on the Green. Picture: Rebecca Serra Archant

From start-ups to household names, the Gazette takes to the streets each week to find and profile a local business with a difference. This week, we spoke to the couple running a new Clerkenwell kiosk selling ethically-sourced produce for affordable prices

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greyhound on the Green. Picture: Rebecca Serra Greyhound on the Green. Picture: Rebecca Serra

A new Farringdon business wont “rob people blind” just because its “selling sour dough rather than Hovis”, pledges its co-founder.

The Greyhound on the Green kiosk, which sells ethically-sourced good from Islington suppliers, opened in Clerkenwell Close last week – and the couple running it say their products have already created a buzz in the community.

Rebecca Serra, 31, and Ross Willoughby-Young, 22, are selling bread baked in Breckock Road, jam from Lower Clapton, organic vegetables from Angel Greens and more at their new business, where you can also grab a fried egg sandwich for £2.50.

Rebecca told the Gazette: “So far it has been great. I think people are really excited about the fact that they don't have to go to Pret [A Manger].

“Local's have been really on board and pleased we are doing community events like an Easter egg hunt this weekend.

“Our business is about being as environmentally and social conscious as possible without being really expensive for people.

“Islington is a mixed neighbourhood so we want to tailor to the people who live as well as work here.”

Rebecca says her business uses minimal plastic and also works with social enterprises such as Holborn's Redemption Roasters, which helps rehabilitate prisoners.