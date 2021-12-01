Islington's first Amazon Fresh store opens in Angel
- Credit: Amazon Fresh
Islington's first Amazon Fresh store opened in Angel today (December 1), offering "Just Walk Out" shopping with no queues or check-outs.
The Upper Street shop is one of nine Amazon Fresh convenience stores offering the unique shopping experience in the UK.
After customers use the Amazon app to enter the branch, they can then put their phone away and shop for what they need. At the end of their shopping trip, they can simply walk out.
Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology does the rest, charging customers automatically for items bought. An Amazon Prime Membership is not needed to shop at the Fresh store.
The Angel store's doors opened this morning at 7am.
The store also has an Amazon Hub counter where customers can pickup or return items purchased on Amazon.co.uk.
It is open from 7am to 11pm, 7 days a week.
Find out more at www.amazon.co.uk/b?node=21962024031
Most Read
- 1 Islington's first Amazon Fresh store opens in Angel
- 2 Waitrose and Halfords recall items over health and safety concerns
- 3 Islington pub Alpaca wins lockdown service award
- 4 New Covid-19 vaccine centre opens on Holloway Road
- 5 Shops encouraged to become 'safe havens' to make Islington safer for women
- 6 Safety measure or danger? Two weeks to decide Liverpool Road cycleway fate
- 7 What are the chances of a white Christmas in London?
- 8 Masks, PCR tests and boosters: New measures to combat Omicron variant
- 9 Let's Talk: Campaign launched to tackle Islington inequality
- 10 Hundreds enjoy Jewish festival of lights in Islington