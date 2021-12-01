News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington's first Amazon Fresh store opens in Angel

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 11:01 AM December 1, 2021
Islington's new Amazon Fresh store in Angel opened at 7am this morning (December 1)

Islington's first Amazon Fresh store opened in Angel today (December 1), offering "Just Walk Out" shopping with no queues or check-outs. 

The Upper Street shop is one of nine Amazon Fresh convenience stores offering the unique shopping experience in the UK. 

After customers use the Amazon app to enter the branch, they can then put their phone away and shop for what they need. At the end of their shopping trip, they can simply walk out.

Amazon's "Just Walk Out" technology does the rest, charging customers automatically for items bought. An Amazon Prime Membership is not needed to shop at the Fresh store. 

Amazon Fresh's Food To Go section. 

Amazon Fresh's Food To Go section - Credit: Amazon Fresh

The Angel store's doors opened this morning at 7am.


The store also has an Amazon Hub counter where customers can pickup or return items purchased on Amazon.co.uk

It is open from 7am to 11pm, 7 days a week. 


Find out more at www.amazon.co.uk/b?node=21962024031



