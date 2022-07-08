Essex Road cafe closes after 27 years

An Islington cafe has closed permanently amid spiralling operating costs.

Angel Café and Restaurant, in Essex Road, was closed for a year due to the pandemic, and when it reopened, it struggled to pay rent.

The Essex Road restaurant is known for its affordable prices, with a full English breakfast for £6 and a sirloin steak meal for less than £10.

Fatma Tonbul, sister of owner Suleyman, said takings have nearly halved since the pandemic. She said she is "exhausted" from helping her brothers with the cafe and other businesses.

She said: “After 27 years, I feel so sad. This place is like my first home. My customers are important to me, and everyone is so sad that we are closing down.”

Customer Judy Kennedy said: “Places like this do not exist around here, especially in Islington where there are many expensive coffee shops but not many are services like this where you can get breakfast and lunch and not pay much for it.”

Angel Café closed on Sunday, July 3 but there are plans to keep it in the family with relatives opening a new bistro.