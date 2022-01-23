Saint Espresso has opened its doors in Angel Central, Islington - Credit: Angel Central

A Hackney coffee brand sourcing beans from small producers around the world has opened a new branch in Angel.

Saint Espresso launched the glass kiosk in Angel Central this month as part of the centre's £16 million refurbishment.

The new cafe includes both indoor and outdoor seating, with pastries on offer from Fortitude Bakery and speciality coffee available to purchase in-store.

Saint Espresso founder Leon Zadeh said the brand's sixth location is the "perfect space" for local residents and new visitors alike to enjoy a cup of fresh coffee.

He said: "We worked closely with the destination to deliver our second site in the area.

"Being brand new, the cafe design is totally unique, providing a retreat from daily life and a time to reflect alongside great company."

The artisan coffee is roasted in Hackney Wick - Credit: Angel Central

Saint Espresso, which roasts its own coffee beans in Hackney Wick, already has an Islington branch in Pentonville Road, as well as cafes in Camden High Street, Kentish Town Road and Baker Street.

It sources coffee beans "ethically and transparently" from small producers across the world.

The new store is part of Angel Central's multi-million pound refurbishment, which has "transformed the space", according to investors CBRE Investment Management.

Centre manager Adam Cummins called the new Saint Espresso store a "fantastic addition" to the centre.

He said: "Not only does it bring our new look central plaza to life, but we are pleased to be able to provide a home for a local independent brand wanting to expand in the area and alongside our current retailers, restaurants and leisure offer.

"We look forward to seeing the local community utilise this central hub when visiting Angel Central.”

A part of the refurbishment, the centre's 12-tonne angel wings were elevated to create a new pedestrian link bridge.

Other new outlets are expected to open this year, including South Korean fried chicken brand Pelicana.